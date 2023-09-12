1,325 Shares in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Purchased by Blue Door Asset Management LLC

Blue Door Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,325 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000. Visa makes up about 0.2% of Blue Door Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in Visa during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new position in Visa during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its position in Visa by 121.9% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 213 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its stake in Visa by 666.7% in the first quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 230 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

Visa Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE V opened at $247.22 on Tuesday. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $174.60 and a 52-week high of $248.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $460.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.37, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $241.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $231.67.

Visa Dividend Announcement

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.05. Visa had a return on equity of 49.42% and a net margin of 51.94%. The firm had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.98 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 22.84%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $552,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,706,880. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $102,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $552,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,706,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 65,750 shares of company stock worth $15,845,648. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on V shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Visa from $265.00 to $296.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Raymond James increased their price objective on Visa from $282.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Visa from $265.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Visa from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $273.77.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

