13,600 Shares in Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK) Purchased by Brandywine Managers LLC

Brandywine Managers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 13,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Olink Holding AB (publ) by 206.2% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Olink Holding AB (publ) by 55.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,043 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Olink Holding AB (publ) by 262.6% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 5,425 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH acquired a new stake in Olink Holding AB (publ) in the first quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Olink Holding AB (publ) in the third quarter valued at about $140,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.25% of the company’s stock.

Olink Holding AB (publ) Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:OLK opened at $15.65 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -111.79 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 7.41 and a quick ratio of 5.84. Olink Holding AB has a 12 month low of $12.05 and a 12 month high of $26.47.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Olink Holding AB (publ) ( NASDAQ:OLK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $29.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.49 million. Olink Holding AB (publ) had a negative return on equity of 4.12% and a negative net margin of 12.34%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Olink Holding AB will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.60.

About Olink Holding AB (publ)

Olink Holding AB (publ) provides various products and services for the academic, government, biopharmaceutical, biotechnology, service provider, and other institutions that focuses on life science research. The company's products include Olink Explore for cardiovascular and metabolic, oncology, neurology, or inflammation diseases; Olink Target product line; Olink Flex, a low-plex applications and use-cases; and Olink Focus product line that consists of custom developed solutions for customers that has identified various proteins of interest or a protein signature to focus on.

