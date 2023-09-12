154,900 Shares in Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX) Purchased by Bridger Management LLC

Bridger Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 154,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,746,000. Quanterix accounts for approximately 0.7% of Bridger Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Bridger Management LLC owned about 0.41% of Quanterix as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in Quanterix in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Quanterix by 974.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,621 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Quanterix by 73.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the period. Cutler Group LLC CA grew its holdings in Quanterix by 2,489.0% in the first quarter. Cutler Group LLC CA now owns 5,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 4,978 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Quanterix by 864.7% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 5,681 shares during the period. 86.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director William P. Donnelly acquired 20,200 shares of Quanterix stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.85 per share, for a total transaction of $501,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $706,684.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Quanterix Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:QTRX opened at $24.32 on Tuesday. Quanterix Co. has a 1 year low of $8.02 and a 1 year high of $28.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $913.22 million, a PE ratio of -13.74 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.04.

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.20. Quanterix had a negative return on equity of 12.60% and a negative net margin of 58.80%. The firm had revenue of $31.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.13 million. As a group, analysts expect that Quanterix Co. will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

QTRX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Quanterix from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. SVB Securities raised Quanterix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs raised Quanterix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th.

About Quanterix

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, engages in development and marketing of digital immunoassay platforms that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It offers HD-X instrument, a sensitive automated multiplex protein detection platform; and SR-X instrument that enables researchers to apply Simoa detection technology in various applications, including direct detection of nucleic acids.

