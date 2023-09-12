157,395 Shares in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Bought by Brandywine Managers LLC

Brandywine Managers LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 157,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,326,000. Procter & Gamble comprises 15.9% of Brandywine Managers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the first quarter valued at $28,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 58.8% in the first quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 325.8% in the first quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. 63.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 33,022 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.26, for a total transaction of $5,160,017.72. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,758.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 33,022 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.26, for a total transaction of $5,160,017.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $138,758.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary A. Coombe sold 10,094 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total value of $1,554,476.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 36,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,681,984. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 106,607 shares of company stock valued at $16,523,793. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PG shares. William Blair started coverage on Procter & Gamble in a report on Friday. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Financial downgraded Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $165.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $174.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $164.00 to $172.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $164.82.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

Shares of PG stock opened at $154.75 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $122.18 and a fifty-two week high of $158.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $153.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $149.95. The firm has a market cap of $364.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.23, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.42.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.88% and a net margin of 17.87%. The company had revenue of $20.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 21st were issued a dividend of $0.9407 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 20th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is 63.73%.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.