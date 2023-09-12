199,408 Shares in AB Ultra Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:YEAR) Acquired by BOS Asset Management LLC

BOS Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in AB Ultra Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:YEAR – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 199,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,009,000. AB Ultra Short Income ETF accounts for about 8.3% of BOS Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. BOS Asset Management LLC owned approximately 2.98% of AB Ultra Short Income ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in AB Ultra Short Income ETF by 212.3% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 969,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,642,000 after buying an additional 658,723 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AB Ultra Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth $16,428,000. Ellsworth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of AB Ultra Short Income ETF by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 113,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,706,000 after purchasing an additional 6,695 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AB Ultra Short Income ETF by 1,375.7% during the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 67,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,354,000 after purchasing an additional 62,595 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AB Ultra Short Income ETF by 1,177.3% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 57,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,879,000 after purchasing an additional 52,861 shares during the period.

AB Ultra Short Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of AB Ultra Short Income ETF stock opened at $50.10 on Tuesday. AB Ultra Short Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.49 and a fifty-two week high of $52.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.14.

About AB Ultra Short Income ETF

The Ab Ultra Short Income ETF (YEAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to government and corporate ultra-short-term bonds from the United States. The fund seeks to maintain a dollar-weighted average duration of less than one year.

