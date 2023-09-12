21,274 Shares in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Bought by Blue Investment Partners LLC

Blue Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 21,274 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,263,000. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for about 2.3% of Blue Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TLT. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,810,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,868,326,000 after buying an additional 4,771,084 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,409,277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,319,975,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352,500 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,529,152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $694,506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485,371 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,140,423 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $653,157,000 after purchasing an additional 551,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,691,914 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $499,079,000 after buying an additional 123,405 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.54% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TLT opened at $93.69 on Tuesday. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $91.85 and a 1-year high of $109.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $97.40 and a 200-day moving average of $101.49.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were given a $0.2886 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st. This represents a $3.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

