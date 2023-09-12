2,429,625 Shares in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) Purchased by Brookfield Corp ON

Brookfield Corp ON purchased a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,429,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $46,965,000. Brookfield Corp ON owned approximately 0.64% of Healthcare Realty Trust at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HR. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC grew its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 45,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 74,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,043,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. JB Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 14,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Healthcare Realty Trust news, Director John Knox Singleton purchased 31,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.11 per share, for a total transaction of $538,965.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 50,582 shares in the company, valued at $865,458.02. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HR has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Healthcare Realty Trust to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Barclays reduced their price target on Healthcare Realty Trust from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Healthcare Realty Trust from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.75.

Healthcare Realty Trust Stock Performance

HR opened at $16.48 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.90. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a twelve month low of $16.46 and a twelve month high of $25.28. The firm has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.83 and a beta of 0.77.

Healthcare Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th were issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 14th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.52%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -269.57%.

Healthcare Realty Trust Company Profile

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of June 30, 2023, the Company was invested in over 700 real estate properties totaling more than 40 million square feet and provided leasing and property management services to over 35 million square feet nationwide.

