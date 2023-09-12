28,000 Shares in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) Bought by Blue Door Asset Management LLC

Blue Door Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 28,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,134,000. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of Blue Door Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 39,734 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,028,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 5.3% in the first quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 19,210 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 1,043.9% in the first quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 70,832 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 64,640 shares during the period. Ascendant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,038,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 79,619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,067,000 after buying an additional 11,288 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Stock Performance

Shares of XBI opened at $78.82 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.79. The firm has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.97. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 52 week low of $72.44 and a 52 week high of $92.60.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Profile

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

