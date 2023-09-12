3i Group (LON:III) Hits New 1-Year High at $2,044.00

3i Group Plc (LON:III – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 2,044 ($25.58) and last traded at GBX 2,041 ($25.54), with a volume of 144788 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,020 ($25.28).

3i Group Stock Up 0.7 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,935.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,827.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.66. The stock has a market cap of £19.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 435.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 1.06.

About 3i Group

3i Group plc is a private equity firm specializing in mature companies, growth capital, middle markets, infrastructure, and management leveraged buyouts and buy-ins. The firm also provides infrastructure financing and debt management. For debt management, it invests in senior and mezzanine corporate debt in typically large and private companies in United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, and North America.

