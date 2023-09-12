4,864 Shares in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) Purchased by Bridger Management LLC

Bridger Management LLC bought a new position in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 4,864 shares of the casino operator’s stock, valued at approximately $544,000. Wynn Resorts comprises 0.2% of Bridger Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WYNN. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Wynn Resorts in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in Wynn Resorts in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Garda Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in Wynn Resorts in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Wynn Resorts in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Wynn Resorts in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.88% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ WYNN opened at $95.32 on Tuesday. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 1 year low of $53.81 and a 1 year high of $117.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.86 billion, a PE ratio of -595.75 and a beta of 2.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.69.

Wynn Resorts ( NASDAQ:WYNN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The casino operator reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.82) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 21st were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 18th. Wynn Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -625.00%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Wynn Resorts in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $135.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wynn Resorts has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.50.

In other news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.96, for a total transaction of $104,960.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $846,712.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

