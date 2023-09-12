6,057 Shares in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) Bought by Black Maple Capital Management LP

Black Maple Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 6,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Dallas Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Comerica by 73.1% during the first quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. now owns 23,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 9,739 shares in the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Comerica by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 30,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,307,000 after buying an additional 4,036 shares in the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Comerica in the 1st quarter worth approximately $508,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Comerica in the first quarter valued at approximately $432,000. Finally, Maltese Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Comerica in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,171,000. 81.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Comerica Stock Down 0.9 %

CMA opened at $46.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.23. Comerica Incorporated has a one year low of $28.40 and a one year high of $86.42. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $48.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Comerica Announces Dividend

Comerica ( NYSE:CMA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.15. Comerica had a return on equity of 25.54% and a net margin of 27.01%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $904.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.92 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Comerica Incorporated will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.65%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on CMA shares. Argus boosted their price objective on Comerica from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Comerica in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Comerica from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Comerica in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Comerica from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.49.

About Comerica

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. The company operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services, as well as payment and card services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

Featured Articles

