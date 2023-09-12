AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) VP Gordon Douglas Wichman Sells 6,000 Shares

AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Free Report) VP Gordon Douglas Wichman sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.11, for a total value of $396,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $457,613.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ:AAON opened at $64.73 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $51.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.25. The stock has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.76 and a beta of 0.83. AAON, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.70 and a 1-year high of $71.39.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $283.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $276.08 million. AAON had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 25.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that AAON, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This is a boost from AAON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. AAON’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.68%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of AAON by 321.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,819,718 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $137,061,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387,594 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of AAON by 11.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,384,220 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $700,098,000 after purchasing an additional 775,266 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of AAON by 604.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 528,056 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,058,000 after purchasing an additional 453,103 shares during the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of AAON during the second quarter worth about $40,120,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of AAON by 81.5% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 767,059 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,749,000 after purchasing an additional 344,398 shares during the last quarter. 47.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on AAON in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: AAON Oklahoma, AAON Coil Products, and BASX. It offers rooftop units, data center cooling solutions, cleanroom systems, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, coils, and controls.

