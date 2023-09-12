ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABBNY) Shares Sold by BSW Wealth Partners

BSW Wealth Partners reduced its position in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABBNY – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,073 shares during the period. BSW Wealth Partners’ holdings in ABB were worth $896,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Shelton Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of ABB by 63.2% in the 1st quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 152,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,234,000 after purchasing an additional 59,090 shares during the last quarter. Keel Point LLC purchased a new stake in ABB during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $217,000. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in ABB during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $201,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in ABB by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,086,540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,268,000 after acquiring an additional 73,969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ABB during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $255,000. 1.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ABB alerts:

ABB Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ABBNY opened at $37.02 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $38.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.51. The stock has a market cap of $69.67 billion, a PE ratio of 20.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.14. ABB Ltd has a one year low of $24.27 and a one year high of $41.03.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ABB ( NYSE:ABBNY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $8.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.47 billion. ABB had a net margin of 10.99% and a return on equity of 26.90%. On average, analysts forecast that ABB Ltd will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on ABB in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.25.

View Our Latest Analysis on ABB

ABB Profile

(Free Report)

ABB Ltd manufactures and sells electrification, automation, robotics, and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure in Switzerland and internationally. Its Electrification segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, renewable power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboards and panel boards, switchgears, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABBNY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ABB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.