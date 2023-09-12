Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Sold by BSW Wealth Partners

BSW Wealth Partners cut its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,653 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 98 shares during the quarter. BSW Wealth Partners’ holdings in Accenture were worth $1,044,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Accenture during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Sageworth Trust Co increased its stake in Accenture by 872.7% during the first quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 107 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, First Command Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Accenture by 131.6% during the first quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 132 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 70.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Accenture

In other news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total transaction of $1,653,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,916,770. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total value of $1,653,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,916,770. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.60, for a total value of $2,244,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 36,034 shares in the company, valued at $11,552,500.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,774 shares of company stock worth $8,138,451. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Accenture from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com raised Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Accenture from $292.00 to $377.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Accenture from $350.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, TD Cowen downgraded Accenture from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $325.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Accenture currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $333.85.

Accenture Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE:ACN opened at $325.87 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $315.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $294.99. Accenture plc has a 52 week low of $242.80 and a 52 week high of $330.43. The company has a market cap of $216.59 billion, a PE ratio of 29.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.22.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $16.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.49 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 11.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.79 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 11.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Accenture Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

