ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA) is Blue Grotto Capital LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Blue Grotto Capital LLC lessened its holdings in ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,806,073 shares of the company’s stock after selling 154,730 shares during the period. ACV Auctions makes up about 5.8% of Blue Grotto Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Blue Grotto Capital LLC owned about 1.14% of ACV Auctions worth $23,316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of ACV Auctions by 47.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in ACV Auctions during the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of ACV Auctions by 359.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,848 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of ACV Auctions in the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ACV Auctions during the 2nd quarter worth about $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.56% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ACVA. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of ACV Auctions from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. B. Riley Financial started coverage on ACV Auctions in a report on Thursday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of ACV Auctions in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of ACV Auctions from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price target on shares of ACV Auctions from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ACV Auctions presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.07.

In other news, Director Brian Hirsch sold 25,702 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.69, for a total transaction of $454,668.38. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 250,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,429,823.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other ACV Auctions news, Director Brian Hirsch sold 25,702 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.69, for a total value of $454,668.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 250,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,429,823.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO George Chamoun sold 143,049 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total transaction of $2,576,312.49. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 646,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,645,392.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 473,480 shares of company stock worth $8,339,455 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 13.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ACVA opened at $16.26 on Tuesday. ACV Auctions Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.51 and a 1-year high of $18.68. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.27 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.18.

ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.06. ACV Auctions had a negative net margin of 18.33% and a negative return on equity of 16.17%. The business had revenue of $124.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.44 million. Equities research analysts expect that ACV Auctions Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ACV Auctions Inc operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. The company provides data services insights into the condition and value of used vehicles, as well as customer financing services. ACV Auctions Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Buffalo, New York.

