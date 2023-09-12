Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Given New $660.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) had its price target raised by Jefferies Financial Group from $600.00 to $660.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a buy rating on the software company’s stock.

ADBE has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group upped their target price on Adobe from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. 888 restated a maintains rating on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Adobe from $460.00 to $555.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Adobe from $480.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on Adobe from $350.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Adobe currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $537.21.

Adobe Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE opened at $564.50 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $525.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $437.54. The company has a market cap of $257.30 billion, a PE ratio of 53.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Adobe has a twelve month low of $274.73 and a twelve month high of $570.24.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 15th. The software company reported $3.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.79 by $0.12. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.84% and a net margin of 26.34%. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.70 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Adobe will post 12.56 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.03, for a total value of $16,731,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 403,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $192,814,356.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $481.41, for a total value of $1,444,230.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 372,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,549,080.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.03, for a total transaction of $16,731,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 403,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $192,814,356.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,089 shares of company stock worth $20,720,115 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Adobe

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 98,757.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 491,290,538 shares of the software company’s stock worth $240,236,160,000 after buying an additional 490,793,569 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,862,098 shares of the software company’s stock worth $9,223,377,000 after purchasing an additional 229,776 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,804,275 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,299,433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471,861 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,762,185 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,762,147,000 after purchasing an additional 301,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,757,029,000. Institutional investors own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

About Adobe

(Get Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

