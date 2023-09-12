Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Director John L. Hennessy Sells 200 Shares of Stock

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.30, for a total transaction of $27,460.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,041,283.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Alphabet Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $136.92 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.56. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.34 and a 1 year high of $138.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.14.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $74.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.24 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 21.05%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $140.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $135.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $121.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Alphabet from $160.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.89.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Armor Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 136.7% in the second quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 284 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 280 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 35.08% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

