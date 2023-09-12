Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) Stock Position Lowered by Bares Capital Management Inc.

Bares Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX – Free Report) by 15.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,137,519 shares of the company’s stock after selling 385,746 shares during the quarter. Alteryx makes up approximately 4.5% of Bares Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Bares Capital Management Inc. owned about 3.03% of Alteryx worth $125,772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AYX. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Alteryx by 471.4% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,468,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211,237 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Alteryx by 11.2% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,029,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,379,000 after acquiring an additional 806,018 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Alteryx by 144.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 772,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,442,000 after acquiring an additional 456,800 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Alteryx by 111.1% in the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 756,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,532,000 after acquiring an additional 398,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Alteryx by 324.3% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 509,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,833,000 after acquiring an additional 389,659 shares in the last quarter. 72.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Alteryx stock opened at $36.13 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.75, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.98. Alteryx, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.92 and a 1 year high of $70.63. The stock has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of -7.99 and a beta of 0.51.

Alteryx ( NYSE:AYX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($1.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.27) by ($0.02). Alteryx had a negative return on equity of 172.29% and a negative net margin of 34.87%. The business had revenue of $188.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.15 million. Equities research analysts predict that Alteryx, Inc. will post -2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AYX shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Alteryx from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Alteryx from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Alteryx from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Alteryx from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Alteryx in a research note on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.17.

Alteryx, Inc operates in analytic process automation business in the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, and internationally. The company's analytics platform enables organizations to enhance business outcomes and the productivity of their business analysts, data scientists, citizen data scientists, and data engineers.

