Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) Receives Buy Rating from Rosenblatt Securities

Rosenblatt Securities reissued their buy rating on shares of Alteryx (NYSE:AYX – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $60.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on AYX. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Alteryx from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Alteryx from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on Alteryx from $95.00 to $60.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Wedbush cut their price target on Alteryx from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded Alteryx from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the company from $65.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $53.17.

NYSE AYX opened at $36.13 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.98. The company has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.99 and a beta of 0.51. Alteryx has a 52 week low of $27.92 and a 52 week high of $70.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.75.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($1.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.27) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $188.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.15 million. Alteryx had a negative return on equity of 172.29% and a negative net margin of 34.87%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alteryx will post -2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AYX. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Alteryx in the 2nd quarter worth about $120,861,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Alteryx by 584.6% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,651,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,968,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410,065 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Alteryx by 471.4% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,468,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,387,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211,237 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Alteryx by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,029,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,379,000 after acquiring an additional 806,018 shares during the period. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP boosted its holdings in Alteryx by 129.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 858,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,966,000 after acquiring an additional 483,894 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.37% of the company’s stock.

Alteryx, Inc operates in analytic process automation business in the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, and internationally. The company's analytics platform enables organizations to enhance business outcomes and the productivity of their business analysts, data scientists, citizen data scientists, and data engineers.

