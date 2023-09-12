AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Strong Sell” from Analysts

Shares of AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Strong Sell” from the four research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.00.

AMCX has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AMC Networks in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of AMC Networks from $18.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of AMC Networks in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of AMC Networks from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 31st.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in AMC Networks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $486,000. Acrisure Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in AMC Networks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in AMC Networks by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 208,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,259,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in AMC Networks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its position in AMC Networks by 315.9% during the fourth quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453 shares in the last quarter. 59.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ AMCX opened at $10.90 on Tuesday. AMC Networks has a one year low of $9.96 and a one year high of $27.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $474.20 million, a PE ratio of -51.90 and a beta of 1.20.

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $678.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $711.57 million. AMC Networks had a negative net margin of 0.20% and a positive return on equity of 41.42%. AMC Networks’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.06 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that AMC Networks will post 6.79 earnings per share for the current year.

AMC Networks Inc, an entertainment company, owns and operates a suite of video entertainment products that are delivered to audiences and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Domestic Operations, and International and Other.

