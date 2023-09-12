American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Stock Position Raised by BSW Wealth Partners

BSW Wealth Partners lifted its stake in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 27.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 925 shares during the quarter. BSW Wealth Partners’ holdings in American Tower were worth $877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of AMT. Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its position in shares of American Tower by 1.7% in the first quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 2,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its position in shares of American Tower by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 5,767 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,222,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of American Tower by 40.3% in the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. NBT Bank N A NY boosted its position in shares of American Tower by 4.1% in the first quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 1,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Inscription Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of American Tower by 0.5% in the first quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 9,460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,933,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. 89.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 2,727 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.17, for a total transaction of $510,412.59. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,662 shares in the company, valued at $9,482,406.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 2,727 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.17, for a total transaction of $510,412.59. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,662 shares in the company, valued at $9,482,406.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.14, for a total value of $1,781,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 50,662 shares in the company, valued at $9,024,928.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,251 shares of company stock valued at $2,957,531. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on American Tower in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on American Tower from $233.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Barclays cut their price objective on American Tower from $233.00 to $228.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 7th. Raymond James cut their price objective on American Tower from $211.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on American Tower from $245.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.50.

American Tower Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:AMT opened at $180.28 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $84.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $185.71 and its 200-day moving average is $192.36. American Tower Co. has a 52-week low of $172.55 and a 52-week high of $265.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 226,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

Featured Stories

