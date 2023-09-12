Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD) Shares Sold by Brookfield Corp ON

Brookfield Corp ON reduced its holdings in Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD – Free Report) by 43.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,184,709 shares of the company’s stock after selling 903,372 shares during the period. Brookfield Corp ON owned about 0.44% of Americold Realty Trust worth $33,705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Americold Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $2,278,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 9.3% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 496,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,122,000 after purchasing an additional 42,201 shares during the period. DoubleLine ETF Adviser LP purchased a new stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust during the first quarter worth about $386,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 30.7% during the first quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 14,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 3,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new position in Americold Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. 98.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COLD stock opened at $32.90 on Tuesday. Americold Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.49 and a 1 year high of $33.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.89 billion, a PE ratio of -78.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.55.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. Americold Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently -209.52%.

COLD has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on Americold Realty Trust from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Americold Realty Trust from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.79.

Americold is a global leader in temperature-controlled logistics real estate and value added services. Focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses, Americold owns and/or operates 242 temperature-controlled warehouses, with approximately 1.5 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and South America.

