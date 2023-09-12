Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Antero Midstream from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Antero Midstream from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.25.

Shares of NYSE AM opened at $11.59 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.55 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.00. Antero Midstream has a 52 week low of $8.80 and a 52 week high of $12.35.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The pipeline company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $258.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.03 million. Antero Midstream had a return on equity of 18.13% and a net margin of 34.36%. The company’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Antero Midstream will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 26th were issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.77%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 25th. Antero Midstream’s payout ratio is presently 128.57%.

In other news, Director Brooks J. Klimley sold 5,000 shares of Antero Midstream stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total transaction of $60,050.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 71,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $853,274.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Janine J. Mcardle purchased 6,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.96 per share, with a total value of $71,891.56. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 54,093 shares in the company, valued at $646,952.28. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Brooks J. Klimley sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total value of $60,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 71,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $853,274.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Antero Midstream by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,226,899 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $443,432,000 after buying an additional 460,065 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Antero Midstream by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,273,854 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $296,274,000 after buying an additional 481,124 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Antero Midstream by 0.7% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,590,071 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $122,839,000 after purchasing an additional 77,160 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Antero Midstream by 1.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,788,932 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $102,686,000 after purchasing an additional 123,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Antero Midstream by 6.3% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 7,205,393 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $83,583,000 after purchasing an additional 428,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.02% of the company’s stock.

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling segments. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

