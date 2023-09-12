Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) Given New $36.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Free Report) had its target price upped by Truist Financial from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on AR. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Siebert Williams Shank began coverage on shares of Antero Resources in a report on Friday, June 30th. They set a hold rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Antero Resources from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Antero Resources in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a sell rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $33.92.

NYSE:AR opened at $26.10 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 3.49. Antero Resources has a 1-year low of $19.91 and a 1-year high of $42.39. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.26.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $953.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $935.87 million. Antero Resources had a net margin of 21.81% and a return on equity of 13.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 56.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Antero Resources will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Antero Resources by 165.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 44,473 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,358,000 after purchasing an additional 27,738 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Antero Resources by 3,532.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,543 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 2,473 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Antero Resources during the first quarter worth about $220,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Antero Resources by 20.8% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 25,046 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $813,000 after purchasing an additional 4,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Antero Resources during the first quarter worth about $230,000. 80.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the development, production, exploration, and acquisition of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil properties in the United States. It operates through three segments: Exploration, Development and Production of Natural Gas, NGLs and Oil; Marketing and Utilization of Excess Firm Transportation Capacity; and Midstream Services Through Our Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream.

