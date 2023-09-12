APT Systems (APTY) and Its Peers Head-To-Head Comparison

APT Systems (OTCMKTS:APTY – Get Free Report) is one of 335 public companies in the “Software—Application” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare APT Systems to similar businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, risk, profitability, earnings, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares APT Systems and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio APT Systems N/A N/A -0.07 APT Systems Competitors $435.88 million -$22.18 million 786.52

APT Systems’ peers have higher revenue, but lower earnings than APT Systems. APT Systems is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets APT Systems N/A N/A N/A APT Systems Competitors -37.92% -112.61% -9.26%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

This table compares APT Systems and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

33.4% of shares of all “Software—Application” companies are owned by institutional investors. 29.4% of shares of all “Software—Application” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for APT Systems and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score APT Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A APT Systems Competitors 435 1813 4461 45 2.61

As a group, “Software—Application” companies have a potential upside of 28.39%. Given APT Systems’ peers higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe APT Systems has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Summary

APT Systems peers beat APT Systems on 5 of the 8 factors compared.

About APT Systems

APT Systems, Inc., a fintech company, creates stock trading platforms and visualization solutions for charting the financial markets. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is based in San Francisco, California.

