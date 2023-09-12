Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) Shares Sold by BloombergSen Inc.

BloombergSen Inc. cut its stake in Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN – Free Report) by 47.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,150 shares during the quarter. Asana comprises about 0.0% of BloombergSen Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. BloombergSen Inc.’s holdings in Asana were worth $119,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ASAN. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Asana by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Asana by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in Asana by 4.9% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 36,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,000 after purchasing an additional 1,727 shares during the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Asana during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $352,000. Finally, O Neil Global Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Asana during the 1st quarter worth approximately $523,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ASAN opened at $20.20 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of -13.09 and a beta of 1.24. Asana, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.32 and a 1-year high of $28.92. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.49.

Asana ( NYSE:ASAN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 5th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $162.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.91 million. Asana had a negative net margin of 54.21% and a negative return on equity of 87.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.59) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Asana, Inc. will post -1.33 EPS for the current year.

In other Asana news, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz purchased 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.37 per share, with a total value of $974,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 39,312,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $958,053,009.11. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz purchased 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.47 per share, with a total value of $1,717,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 42,282,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $907,811,758.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz purchased 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.37 per share, with a total value of $974,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 39,312,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $958,053,009.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 1,627,500 shares of company stock valued at $34,884,950 and sold 359,959 shares valued at $8,933,088. Corporate insiders own 63.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ASAN shares. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price target (down previously from $26.00) on shares of Asana in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Asana in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Asana in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Asana in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Asana in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.31.

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. Its platform helps organizations to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; and manages product launches, marketing campaigns, and organization-wide goal settings.

