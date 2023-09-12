AutoZone (AZO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, September 19th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $44.69 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

AutoZone Trading Down 1.8 %

AutoZone stock opened at $2,572.96 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $46.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,500.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2,509.32. AutoZone has a 1-year low of $2,050.21 and a 1-year high of $2,750.00.

Get AutoZone alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AutoZone news, VP Grant E. Mcgee sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,446.48, for a total value of $4,892,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $606,727.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Charles Pleas III sold 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,546.55, for a total transaction of $10,695,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,721,933.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Grant E. Mcgee sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,446.48, for a total transaction of $4,892,960.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $606,727.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 8,445 shares of company stock valued at $21,200,970. Insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AutoZone

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 107,977.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 699,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,724,500,000 after buying an additional 698,613 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in AutoZone by 368.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 411,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,242,000 after purchasing an additional 323,536 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in AutoZone during the fourth quarter worth $658,788,000. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in AutoZone by 278.8% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 46,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,119,000 after purchasing an additional 34,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in AutoZone by 79.5% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 60,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,094,000 after purchasing an additional 26,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,425.00 to $2,340.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,640.00 to $2,670.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group upgraded shares of AutoZone from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $2,800.00 to $2,900.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,878.00 to $2,886.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,850.00 to $3,000.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,714.42.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on AZO

About AutoZone

(Get Free Report)

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.