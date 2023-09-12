Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC Boosts Position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC increased its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) by 98.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 477,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 237,216 shares during the period. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. makes up approximately 5.2% of Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. worth $91,269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,431,788,000. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the first quarter valued at approximately $418,715,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 40.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,143,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $404,069,000 after purchasing an additional 619,008 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 583.5% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 456,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,113,000 after purchasing an additional 389,914 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 133.8% during the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 658,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $125,898,000 after purchasing an additional 376,613 shares during the period. 81.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AJG shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $247.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Raymond James upped their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $231.00 to $233.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Argus upped their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $232.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.54.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Trading Up 0.2 %

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock opened at $228.55 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a one year low of $167.93 and a one year high of $232.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.25 billion, a PE ratio of 44.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $221.76 and its 200 day moving average is $208.75.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 18.65% and a net margin of 12.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.70 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 8.75 EPS for the current year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.88%.

Insider Transactions at Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

In other news, VP Christopher E. Mead sold 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.14, for a total value of $746,262.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,445,930.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director David S. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.40, for a total transaction of $216,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 46,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,070,823.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher E. Mead sold 3,300 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.14, for a total value of $746,262.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,445,930.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,888 shares of company stock valued at $8,792,647 over the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

(Free Report)

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party property/casualty claims settlement and administration services to businesses and organizations worldwide. It operates in Brokerage and Risk Management segments. The Brokerage segment offers retail and wholesale insurance and reinsurance brokerage services; assists retail brokers and other non-affiliated brokers in the placement of specialized and hard-to-place insurance; and acts as a brokerage wholesaler, managing general agent, and managing general underwriter for distributing specialized insurance coverages to underwriting enterprises.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.