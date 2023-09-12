Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC Makes New Investment in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC bought a new position in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 68,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,888,000. Okta makes up about 0.3% of Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Grotto Capital LLC boosted its stake in Okta by 30.2% in the first quarter. Blue Grotto Capital LLC now owns 195,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,840,000 after buying an additional 45,264 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Okta by 16.4% during the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 703,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,680,000 after purchasing an additional 98,932 shares during the period. Vetamer Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Okta by 24.2% during the first quarter. Vetamer Capital Management L.P. now owns 10,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $932,000 after purchasing an additional 2,104 shares during the period. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Okta during the first quarter valued at approximately $598,000. Finally, Alight Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Okta by 48.1% during the first quarter. Alight Capital Management LP now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Okta alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on OKTA. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on shares of Okta in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Macquarie increased their price objective on Okta from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Okta from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Okta from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $77.00 to $91.00 in a report on Sunday, August 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Okta in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.32.

Insider Transactions at Okta

In other news, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 1,958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.60, for a total value of $148,024.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,551,463.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 1,958 shares of Okta stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.60, for a total transaction of $148,024.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,551,463.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brett Tighe sold 4,380 shares of Okta stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.60, for a total value of $331,128.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,667,809.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,430 shares of company stock valued at $1,015,308 over the last quarter. 7.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Okta Trading Up 3.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:OKTA opened at $90.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.41 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 1.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.40. Okta, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.12 and a 52-week high of $91.50.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 30th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. Okta had a negative return on equity of 9.40% and a negative net margin of 28.66%. The firm had revenue of $556.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $534.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.19) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Okta, Inc. will post -2.85 EPS for the current year.

Okta Company Profile

(Free Report)

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's, a suite of products and services is used to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend the Workforce Identity Cloud; Advanced Server Access to manage and secure cloud infrastructure; and Okta Identity Governance, an identity access management and identity governance solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.