Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC Sells 122,863 Shares of Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE)

Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC lowered its holdings in Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE – Free Report) by 15.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 663,233 shares of the company’s stock after selling 122,863 shares during the period. Global-e Online comprises about 1.2% of Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC owned 0.41% of Global-e Online worth $21,376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Global-e Online in the fourth quarter valued at $291,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Global-e Online by 0.6% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 72,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,351,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Global-e Online by 25.6% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,177,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,959,000 after acquiring an additional 239,883 shares during the last quarter. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP lifted its stake in Global-e Online by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP now owns 15,246,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,682,000 after acquiring an additional 126,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Global-e Online in the fourth quarter valued at $332,000. Institutional investors own 59.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on GLBE. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Global-e Online from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Global-e Online from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Global-e Online in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Global-e Online from $36.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Global-e Online from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Global-e Online currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.67.

NASDAQ:GLBE opened at $41.05 on Tuesday. Global-e Online Ltd. has a 52 week low of $18.14 and a 52 week high of $45.72. The firm has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.36 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.91.

Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.04. Global-e Online had a negative net margin of 34.58% and a negative return on equity of 18.57%. The business had revenue of $133.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.79 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.31) earnings per share. Global-e Online’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Global-e Online Ltd. will post -0.89 EPS for the current year.

Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online and merchants to sell from, and to, worldwide.

