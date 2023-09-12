Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC Takes $66.04 Million Position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC bought a new stake in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 198,424 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $66,036,000. ANSYS comprises 3.7% of Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC owned approximately 0.23% of ANSYS as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in ANSYS by 57.1% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 99 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in ANSYS in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Colonial Trust Advisors raised its holdings in ANSYS by 127.7% in the 1st quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 107 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new position in ANSYS in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in ANSYS in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. 90.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ANSS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ANSYS in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 target price on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of ANSYS from $292.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $310.00 target price on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of ANSYS from $280.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $317.45.

In related news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.99, for a total value of $59,798.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,082,642.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.99, for a total value of $59,798.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,082,642.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Ajei Gopal sold 13,262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.04, for a total transaction of $4,642,230.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 213,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,900,509.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ANSS stock opened at $315.00 on Tuesday. ANSYS, Inc. has a 1 year low of $194.23 and a 1 year high of $351.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $319.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $316.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The company has a market cap of $27.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.50, a PEG ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 1.24.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $496.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.05 million. ANSYS had a net margin of 24.12% and a return on equity of 11.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current year.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite and the cloud; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

