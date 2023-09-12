Bapcor Limited (ASX:BAP) Insider Noel Meehan Buys 44,642 Shares of Stock

Bapcor Limited (ASX:BAP – Get Free Report) insider Noel Meehan acquired 44,642 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$6.72 ($4.34) per share, with a total value of A$299,994.24 ($193,544.67).

Noel Meehan also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Bapcor alerts:

On Tuesday, August 15th, Noel Meehan 71,428 shares of Bapcor stock.

Bapcor Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.10.

Bapcor Announces Dividend

Bapcor Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a Final dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 18th will be paid a $0.115 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 29th. Bapcor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.19%.

(Get Free Report)

Bapcor Limited sells and distributes vehicle parts, accessories, automotive equipment, and services and solutions in Australia, New Zealand, and Thailand. The company operates through four segments: Bapcor Trade, Bapcor Specialist Wholesale, Bapcor Retail, and Bapcor NZ. The Bapcor Trade segment offers automotive aftermarket parts and consumables to trade workshops for the service and repair of passenger and commercial vehicles; automotive workshop equipment, such as vehicle hoists and scanning equipment, including the servicing of the equipment; and automotive accessories and maintenance products to do-it-yourself vehicle owners.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bapcor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bapcor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.