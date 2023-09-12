Bares Capital Management Inc. Purchases 103,060 Shares of Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC)

Bares Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC – Free Report) by 60.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 273,060 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 103,060 shares during the quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. owned 1.97% of Franklin Covey worth $10,505,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Covey during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in Franklin Covey during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Franklin Covey by 289.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,075 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 799 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in Franklin Covey during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in Franklin Covey during the third quarter worth about $62,000. 68.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Franklin Covey alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on FC. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on Franklin Covey to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Franklin Covey in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised Franklin Covey from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.33.

Franklin Covey Stock Performance

Shares of FC opened at $41.72 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $44.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.39. Franklin Covey Co. has a 52 week low of $34.36 and a 52 week high of $54.70. The stock has a market cap of $550.87 million, a P/E ratio of 36.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.27.

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 28th. The business services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $71.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.63 million. Franklin Covey had a return on equity of 19.57% and a net margin of 5.88%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Franklin Covey Co. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Franklin Covey

(Free Report)

Franklin Covey Co provides training and consulting services in the areas of execution, sales performance, productivity, customer loyalty, and educational improvement for organizations and individuals worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Direct Offices, International Licensees, and Education Practice.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Covey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Covey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.