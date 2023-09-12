Barrier Capital Management LLC Buys 18,030 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Barrier Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 22.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,464 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,030 shares during the period. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing comprises approximately 10.9% of Barrier Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Barrier Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $9,252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 9,912.6% in the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 78,769,354 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,327,125,000 after purchasing an additional 77,982,655 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 50.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 41,902,774 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,897,796,000 after purchasing an additional 14,122,168 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,513,567 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,421,936,000 after purchasing an additional 7,045,899 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 25,228,676 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,346,771,000 after buying an additional 810,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 15,419,976 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,434,366,000 after buying an additional 173,053 shares during the last quarter. 16.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TSM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 21st. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.33.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Down 0.0 %

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock opened at $89.60 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.42. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 52-week low of $59.43 and a 52-week high of $110.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $96.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.91. The firm has a market cap of $464.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.79, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.07.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $15.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.52 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 43.31% and a return on equity of 32.08%. Equities analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.4724 per share. This represents a $1.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.94%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

