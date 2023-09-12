Barrier Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Barrier Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 14,200 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,319,000. Oracle makes up about 1.6% of Barrier Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 73,791 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $6,105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221 shares in the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Oracle by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,467 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,693,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Oracle by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 588,460 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $48,686,000 after acquiring an additional 132,920 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in Oracle by 79.6% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 6,854 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 3,038 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 125.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,995 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Oracle

In related news, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,750,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.95, for a total value of $211,662,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,145,732,353 shares in the company, valued at $138,576,328,095.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,750,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.95, for a total value of $211,662,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,145,732,353 shares in the company, valued at $138,576,328,095.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 4,866 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.31, for a total transaction of $609,758.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 207,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,990,421.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,175,443 shares of company stock worth $510,658,596 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Price Performance

Shares of ORCL stock opened at $126.71 on Tuesday. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $60.78 and a 1 year high of $127.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $117.56 and its 200-day moving average is $105.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $343.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.41, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.54.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, September 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.04. Oracle had a net margin of 17.02% and a negative return on equity of 470.73%. The company had revenue of $12.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 12th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.29%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ORCL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $93.00 to $109.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $96.00 to $132.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $120.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.11.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

