Barrier Capital Management LLC Takes Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Barrier Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 13,350 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $3,708,000. NVIDIA makes up approximately 4.4% of Barrier Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. David J Yvars Group boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. David J Yvars Group now owns 11,708 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,252,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in NVIDIA by 48.1% during the 1st quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,560 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,267,000 after buying an additional 1,482 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its position in NVIDIA by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 622,700 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $91,001,000 after buying an additional 143,483 shares in the last quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,650 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,847,000 after buying an additional 863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inscription Capital LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 9,643 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,679,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 78,602 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $430.50, for a total value of $33,838,161.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,092,286 shares in the company, valued at $470,229,123. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 78,602 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $430.50, for a total value of $33,838,161.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,092,286 shares in the company, valued at $470,229,123. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 29,688 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $448.99, for a total value of $13,329,615.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,918,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,555,495,686.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 234,429 shares of company stock worth $105,368,143. Company insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

NVDA stock opened at $451.78 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.13, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.74. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $453.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $360.75. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $108.13 and a fifty-two week high of $502.66.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $13.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.19 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 45.50% and a net margin of 31.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 101.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 9.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 7th will be given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 6th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 3.86%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $545.00 to $668.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $300.00 to $460.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Phillip Securities upgraded shares of NVIDIA from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $555.70.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

