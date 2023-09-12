Battalion Oil (NYSE:BATL) Given New $18.60 Price Target at Roth Mkm

Battalion Oil (NYSE:BATL – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Roth Mkm from $24.00 to $18.60 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Battalion Oil Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of Battalion Oil stock opened at $6.47 on Monday. Battalion Oil has a 1-year low of $5.15 and a 1-year high of $14.81. The stock has a market cap of $106.48 million, a P/E ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Battalion Oil (NYSE:BATL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 21st. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.07). Battalion Oil had a net margin of 39.38% and a negative return on equity of 5.43%. The business had revenue of $54.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.16 million. Analysts predict that Battalion Oil will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Battalion Oil by 126.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 46,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 26,000 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Battalion Oil by 25.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 50,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 10,145 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Battalion Oil in the first quarter valued at approximately $299,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Battalion Oil by 40.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 35,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 10,321 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Battalion Oil in the second quarter valued at approximately $196,000.

Battalion Oil Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, production, exploration, and development of onshore oil and natural gas assets in the United States. It holds interests in the Delaware Basin located in the counties of Pecos, Reeves, Ward, and Winkler, Texas. The company was formerly known as Halcón Resources Corporation and changed its name to Battalion Oil Corporation in January 2020.

