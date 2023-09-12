Battalion Oil (NYSE:BATL) Given New $18.60 Price Target at Roth Mkm

Battalion Oil (NYSE:BATL – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Roth Mkm from $24.00 to $18.60 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.
Battalion Oil Trading Up 1.8 %
Shares of Battalion Oil stock opened at $6.47 on Monday. Battalion Oil has a 1-year low of $5.15 and a 1-year high of $14.81. The stock has a market cap of $106.48 million, a P/E ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49.
Battalion Oil (NYSE:BATL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 21st. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.07). Battalion Oil had a net margin of 39.38% and a negative return on equity of 5.43%. The business had revenue of $54.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.16 million. Analysts predict that Battalion Oil will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Battalion Oil Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, production, exploration, and development of onshore oil and natural gas assets in the United States. It holds interests in the Delaware Basin located in the counties of Pecos, Reeves, Ward, and Winkler, Texas. The company was formerly known as Halcón Resources Corporation and changed its name to Battalion Oil Corporation in January 2020.
