BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Macquarie

Macquarie started coverage on shares of BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE – Free Report) in a report published on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on BGNE. 22nd Century Group restated a downgrade rating on shares of BeiGene in a research report on Friday, June 30th. 3M restated a downgrade rating on shares of BeiGene in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered BeiGene from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their target price for the company from $335.00 to $196.00 in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on BeiGene in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a buy rating and a $287.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on BeiGene in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $279.39.

BeiGene Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BGNE opened at $209.24 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. BeiGene has a twelve month low of $124.46 and a twelve month high of $280.62. The company’s 50 day moving average is $198.96 and its 200 day moving average is $217.81. The company has a market cap of $20.24 billion, a PE ratio of -12.56 and a beta of 0.71.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($3.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.47) by ($0.17). BeiGene had a negative return on equity of 40.78% and a negative net margin of 95.67%. The company had revenue of $595.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $501.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($5.56) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that BeiGene will post -12.54 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at BeiGene

In other BeiGene news, CFO Julia Aijun Wang sold 840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.85, for a total value of $153,594.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other BeiGene news, CFO Julia Aijun Wang sold 840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.85, for a total value of $153,594.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Chan Henry Lee sold 791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.26, for a total value of $171,061.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 280,337 shares of company stock worth $58,102,731. Corporate insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of BeiGene

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BeiGene during the 4th quarter worth about $962,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of BeiGene by 61.7% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 32,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,058,000 after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares during the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BeiGene during the 1st quarter worth about $77,000. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd increased its position in shares of BeiGene by 214.7% during the 1st quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 3,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,000 after purchasing an additional 2,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of BeiGene by 31.1% during the 1st quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 4,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $997,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097 shares during the last quarter. 48.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BeiGene Company Profile

BeiGene, Ltd., a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes oncology medicines worldwide. Its products include BRUKINSA to treat various blood cancers; Tislelizumab to treat various solid tumor and blood cancers; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; XGEVA to treat bone metastases from solid tumors and multiple myeloma, as well as giant cell tumor of bone; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia; KYPROLIS to treat R/R multiple myeloma; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma; Pamiparib for the treatment of various solid tumor malignancies; and Pobevcy to treat metastatic colorectal cancer, liver cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

Featured Articles

