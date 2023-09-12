Belpointe Asset Management LLC Acquires 102,708 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 18.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 645,318 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 102,708 shares during the period. Apple comprises approximately 5.7% of Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $106,347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 116,483.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 569,554,722 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $74,002,245,000 after buying an additional 569,066,184 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth about $21,746,940,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Apple by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 208,655,323 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $27,110,586,000 after acquiring an additional 25,926,552 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Apple by 141.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,670,510 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,594,737,000 after purchasing an additional 13,298,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Apple by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,269,995,750 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $221,753,959,000 after purchasing an additional 8,734,393 shares during the period. 58.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apple Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $179.36 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $186.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $174.84. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $124.17 and a 52-week high of $198.23. The firm has a market cap of $2.80 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.14, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.27.

Apple Dividend Announcement

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. Apple had a return on equity of 164.92% and a net margin of 24.68%. The firm had revenue of $81.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 11th. Apple’s payout ratio is 16.13%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AAPL. 58.com reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Apple from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Apple in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Apple from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Apple currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $198.72.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 15,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.56, for a total value of $2,753,216.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,363,619.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

