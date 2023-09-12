Belpointe Asset Management LLC Acquires 13,238 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 17.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 89,078 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,238 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $9,264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. DC Investments Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $115,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at $184,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 82 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. qPULA Trading Management LP acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth $279,000. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $294,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.30, for a total value of $27,460.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,041,283.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.30, for a total value of $27,460.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,041,283.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.31, for a total transaction of $1,934,945.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 127,028 shares in the company, valued at $15,282,738.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 168,989 shares of company stock worth $13,314,006. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alphabet Price Performance

NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $137.74 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.45 and a 12-month high of $138.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $128.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 21.05%. The business had revenue of $74.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on GOOG shares. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Alphabet from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Wedbush initiated coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Monday, August 21st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $123.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.94.

Read Our Latest Report on Alphabet

Alphabet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.