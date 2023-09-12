Belpointe Asset Management LLC Buys 50,554 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 56.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 139,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 50,554 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $3,985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BAC. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 68.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Bank of America Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BAC opened at $28.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.37. Bank of America Co. has a 1-year low of $26.32 and a 1-year high of $38.60. The firm has a market cap of $226.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $25.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.98 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 19.97%. Bank of America’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. This is an increase from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.59%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Bank of America news, insider James P. Demare sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total transaction of $2,364,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 185,108 shares in the company, valued at $5,836,455.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider James P. Demare sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total value of $2,364,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 185,108 shares in the company, valued at $5,836,455.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 77,806 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.48, for a total value of $2,449,332.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 353,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,143,007.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BAC. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Friday, June 30th. HSBC began coverage on Bank of America in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Bank of America from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Bank of America from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Bank of America from $41.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.31.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Bank of America

Bank of America Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.