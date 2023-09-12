Belpointe Asset Management LLC Buys 71,747 Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 678.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 71,747 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $8,554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,263,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 237.2% in the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 50,580 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,380,000 after acquiring an additional 35,580 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 5,814 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $618,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 157.1% during the 1st quarter. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC now owns 23,850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,537,000 after acquiring an additional 14,573 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $302,000. 66.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $93.69 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $97.40 and its 200 day moving average is $101.49. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $91.85 and a one year high of $109.68.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th were issued a $0.2886 dividend. This represents a $3.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

