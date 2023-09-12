Belpointe Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 106,539 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,056 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ accounts for about 1.8% of Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $34,095,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in QQQ. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 18,874 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,057,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Asset Planning Corporation purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the first quarter worth $200,000. ACT Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 3,316.0% during the first quarter. ACT Advisors LLC. now owns 72,932 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $23,406,000 after acquiring an additional 70,797 shares in the last quarter. GenWealth Group Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 4,889.2% in the 1st quarter. GenWealth Group Inc. now owns 45,352 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,555,000 after purchasing an additional 44,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McAdam LLC grew its position in Invesco QQQ by 63.4% during the 1st quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 3,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $376.97 on Tuesday. Invesco QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $254.26 and a fifty-two week high of $387.98. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $372.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $347.11.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 21st were issued a $0.504 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

