Belpointe Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 48.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 61,353 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,983 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $4,530,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BND. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 94,508,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,789,457,000 after purchasing an additional 6,935,497 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 65,934,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,736,733,000 after purchasing an additional 11,947,873 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 64,417,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,627,783,000 after purchasing an additional 7,045,711 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 40,290,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,894,465,000 after purchasing an additional 3,023,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the first quarter valued at $421,000.
Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Trading Down 0.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ BND opened at $70.89 on Tuesday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $69.09 and a fifty-two week high of $74.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $71.66 and a 200-day moving average of $72.72.
Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend
About Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF
The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF
- What are stock market earnings reports?
- An Electrifying New Upgrade for Tesla Leads the Market Higher
- P/E Ratio Calculation: How to Assess Stocks
- Oil Jumps, 2 Plastic Stocks About To Become Value Plays
- Why is the Ex-Dividend Date Significant to Investors?
- The Top 5 Analysts Calls in September
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.