Belpointe Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 48.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 61,353 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,983 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $4,530,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BND. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 94,508,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,789,457,000 after purchasing an additional 6,935,497 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 65,934,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,736,733,000 after purchasing an additional 11,947,873 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 64,417,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,627,783,000 after purchasing an additional 7,045,711 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 40,290,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,894,465,000 after purchasing an additional 3,023,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the first quarter valued at $421,000.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ BND opened at $70.89 on Tuesday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $69.09 and a fifty-two week high of $74.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $71.66 and a 200-day moving average of $72.72.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th were paid a dividend of $0.1957 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.