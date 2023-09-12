Belpointe Asset Management LLC Has $4.80 Million Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 15.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,729 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,501 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $4,796,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VTV. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $142.96 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $143.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.27. Vanguard Value ETF has a one year low of $122.54 and a one year high of $147.73. The company has a market cap of $100.11 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

