Belpointe Asset Management LLC Increases Stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 62.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,625 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $5,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEF. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 11,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $214,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $114,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 5,027 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 1,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 102,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,968,000 after buying an additional 4,465 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $93.35 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.14. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $92.48 and a 12-month high of $100.80.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were issued a $0.2418 dividend. This represents a $2.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 1st.

(Free Report)

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

Featured Stories

