Belpointe Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 72.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,146 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,455 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises about 0.7% of Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $13,215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IVV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 117,228.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195,582,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,144,659,000 after acquiring an additional 195,415,560 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2,989.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,619,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,076,968,000 after purchasing an additional 2,535,055 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,998,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,975,963,000 after purchasing an additional 1,919,967 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,690,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,107,256,000 after buying an additional 1,807,554 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5,464.8% during the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,580,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,211,000 after buying an additional 1,552,015 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $450.90 on Tuesday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $349.53 and a fifty-two week high of $461.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $449.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $427.32. The stock has a market cap of $348.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

