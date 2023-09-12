Belpointe Asset Management LLC Raises Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 10.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 228,778 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 22,005 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for about 1.3% of Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $23,631,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. St. James Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 97.7% during the fourth quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 344 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1,900.0% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on AMZN. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $144.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Citigroup upped their target price on Amazon.com from $145.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $160.87.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $143.10 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $134.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $118.04. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.68, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.43 and a 1 year high of $143.63.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.29. Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 9.14%. The business had revenue of $134.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.54 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.93, for a total transaction of $523,720.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 564,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,883,929.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.93, for a total value of $523,720.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 564,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,883,929.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 21,933 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.92, for a total value of $2,937,267.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,030,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $271,973,842.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,365,829 shares of company stock worth $49,002,857 in the last quarter. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Amazon.com

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.