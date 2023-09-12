Belpointe Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 85.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,935 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,056 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises about 0.8% of Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $13,890,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 859.6% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,934 shares during the last quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 92.3% during the 1st quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Evensky & Katz LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $39,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $412.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $410.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $390.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $329.72 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $319.87 and a 52-week high of $422.15.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

