Beryl Capital Management LLC Makes New $20.85 Million Investment in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI)

Beryl Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,003,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,849,000. Albertsons Companies accounts for about 16.4% of Beryl Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Beryl Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Albertsons Companies as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in Albertsons Companies by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 73,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,515,000 after buying an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies in the first quarter worth $3,170,000. KCS Wealth Advisory acquired a new position in Albertsons Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $1,192,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Albertsons Companies by 122.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,234,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,600,000 after purchasing an additional 680,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Albertsons Companies by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the period. 68.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Albertsons Companies Stock Performance

Shares of ACI stock opened at $23.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.06 and a 200-day moving average of $21.10. The stock has a market cap of $13.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.57. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.14 and a 52-week high of $29.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Albertsons Companies Announces Dividend

Albertsons Companies ( NYSE:ACI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $24.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.89 billion. Albertsons Companies had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 82.79%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 26th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 25th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Albertsons Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.41%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $27.25 price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.03.

Albertsons Companies Profile

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

